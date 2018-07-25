× In Lycoming County, Mudslides and Flash Flooding

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Traveling through Lycoming County, we expected to see a few “road closed” signs and for good reason. With rising streams, some roadways outside Williamsport looked more like waterways.

“We’re all just out making sure that we communicate, keep safe in the long run so we don’t have to do rescues and keep them safe,” said Hepburn Township Fire Chief Jeff Tempesco.

We found another road near Williamsport blocked off.

Homeowners along Cottage Avenue in Old Lycoming Township were warned that the Lycoming Creek behind their homes was rising but at this point evacuations are voluntary.

Jesse Vornhold’s home has never flooded so he doesn’t plan to leave yet.

“We put all our furniture up on end tables pulled out any important documents I needed,” Vornhold said.

The Broad Street bridge that connects Loyalsock Township and Montoursville was also closed for most of the day.

That didn’t stop some people who came by to take pictures.

“If the rain continues like this I worried to see what will happen. I mean it’s pretty close to the top. If it keeps going, I’m not sure. We’ll see,” said Michael Pastore.

On Route 87 in Plunketts Creek Township there was a mudslide.

A family struggled to divert a surge of water flowing down a hill, over the road, and into their garage.

“At first when we got here, all the water was coming toward the barn where their valuables were,” Porter Dawson said.

Newswatch 16 was there when these teenagers came to see the mudslide and ended up helping a family in need.

“I thought it was just a mudslide, but no houses involved,” Nicole Dawson said. “the kids ran down and started offering their help and carrying stones and building rock jams.”

Although they didn’t want to talk on camera, the couple that lives here tells us if it weren’t for the kids and their neighbors, this building may have collapsed.