Fugitive Shawn Christy Believed to be Armed and Dangerous in Drums Area: US Marshals

Posted 11:04 pm, July 25, 2018, by

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Authorities are searching for a man from our area who's wanted by federal authorities for allegedly threatening the president.

Shawn Christy from McAdoo is accused of making online threats against President Donald Trump.

U.S. Marshals confirm Christy broke into a home on Klinger Road in Drums Wednesday evening and stole three semiautomatic handguns. The home belongs to a relative, and Marshals think that's how he knew there were guns there.

No one was home at the time of the break-in.

Inside the home, Marshals found hair clippings. They believe Christy is now clean-shaven. They believe he is on foot.

Marshals searched the area, but did not find him.

Marshals consider Christy to be extremely dangerous. They urge people in the Drums area to lock their doors.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

