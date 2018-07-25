× Flooding Continues to Wash Out Areas in Central PA

SUNBURY, Pa. — It was another day with more unrelenting rain in central Pennsylvania, causing washouts throughout much of the area.

Zimmerman’s car dealership in Sunbury was taking no chances as water levels from Shamokin Creek rose at a rapid rate.

Workers moved cars to separate locations and removed almost everything from the display room.

“We’ve been monitoring the creek the last few days. Depending on how the rain flow is and the river that back feeds into the creek, we just want to be safe and make sure we get all the cars out of here and get all of the equipment and stuff out of way as we can,” said general manager Troy Zimmerman.

In nearby Upper Augusta Township, baseball won’t be played anytime soon at Hamilton Field. You can see how high the water is by looking at the trash cans nearly underwater.

One man from near Williamsport traveled to the area to look at cars until he ran into trouble on Market and Green Streets.

“The Garmin said arrive in a half mile, but the road sign said “road shut in 6/10s of a mile,” So I thought I was OK, but it’s shut right there,” Timothy Bishop said.

At the intersection of Route 54 and Washingtonville Road, Route 54 east is completely under water for several hundred feet.

At nearby Washingtonville Garage in Derry Township, the owner is staked out keeping an eye on his property.

“The water came in here really fast yesterday and there’s things in there we might’ve missed. We tried to get everything, but you’re going to miss some things,” said owner Harold Degreen. “When you’re looking at tools and parts, money is money.”