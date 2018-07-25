× Flooding Causes Problems in Bradford County

TROY, Pa. — In Bradford County, some places were hit hard by flooding overnight and now folks are surveying the damage.

People in Troy say the downpours hit around 2 a.m. forcing a creek out of its banks and across the road, hitting a liquor store, and wiping out part of the bank under a busy hardware business.

The gushing water made a mess of things for businesses, especially Hoover’s Hardware. The floodwaters wiped out a section of ground that held up a corner of the building.

Hoover’s Hardware in Troy working with emergency officials to determine how to make sure the rest of the building doesn’t slide into the creek. Floodwaters washed out the ground here early this AM and if it falls into creek, could act as a dam. @WNEP @WNEPWeather @BradfordCounty pic.twitter.com/4tneQKIfEY — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) July 25, 2018

The owner says he’s now looking into what needs to be done to keep it from getting worse.

Some places like Krise’s Tire just upstream were a bit luckier.

“A lot of branches from the creek, rocks everywhere, mud everywhere, just not a good sight,” said employee Zachary Payne.

You can see where the water came up to along the outside of the state liquor store. Cleanup took hours.

Folks in Troy are concerned if the rain keeps coming, so will these flash floods.

“When that creek comes through there like it was last night, it sounds like a freight train coming down through there,” said Troy resident Katie Brown.

Back east along Route 6, rising waters kept part of this busy road closed to traffic. Some muddy water flowed out of the banks and into fields making travel a bit tricky.

Creek under Route 6 near Luthers Mills is flowing into cornfields and barely under the bridge. @WNEPWeather @WNEP pic.twitter.com/OV7Jzj5Xaw — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) July 25, 2018

“A lot of detours, a lot of streams and creeks overflowing, hard to get into work. Hopefully, everyone has safe travels,” Peggy Benedict said.

PennDOT crews were directing traffic around closed roads.

While the flooding caused problems for some, it provided some fun for some folks near Troy. Connor Welch and his family splashed around their backyard the called it “the East Troy Community Pool.”

“There was a big thunderstorm and it made this big ginormous pool we can play in,” said Connor Welch, age 5.

Connor Welch, 5, and his family are making the best of the flooding and have turned the backyard into the “East Troy Community Pool.”

Dogs allowed 🐕 💦 @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/I3As5w29ku — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) July 25, 2018

You can check on the status of roads near you by clicking here.