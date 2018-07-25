Latest Road Closure Updates
Doctor Who Treated Former President George H.W. Bush Likely Targeted, Police Say

Posted 4:32 pm, July 25, 2018

HOUSTON, Tex. — Houston’s police chief said Wednesday he believes there is a high probability a cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush was targeted when he was fatally shot riding his bicycle to work last week.

The suspected gunman remains at large.

Chief Art Acevedo said that he is confident police will be able find the suspect and make an arrest in the death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht because there were several witnesses in the area at the time of Friday’s shooting.

Hausknecht, who worked at Houston Methodist Hospital, and the suspect, were seen riding bicycles on South Main Street, police said.

Hausknecht was heading north when he passed the shooter going in the other direction, Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said then.

Then the shooter turned, fired two shots at Hausknecht and rode away, Finner said.

Georgia Hsieh, the wife of renowned cardiologist, said police told her that her husband was riding through a construction area when the gunman fired at him.

Police this week released an artist’s sketch and surveillance images of the suspect.

The suspect is described by witnesses as a white or Hispanic man, about 30 years old and about 5-foot-10 with a slender build. The suspect had a tan baseball cap, sunglasses and was clean shaven, and was wearing a gray warmup jacket and khaki shorts, police said

One surveillance image showed the suspect just behind Hausknecht as they both head north on Main Street across from West Holcombe Boulevard, police said, Hausknecht is circled in green and the suspect is circled in red.

The shooting took place moments after and one block away from when the images were taken, police said.

