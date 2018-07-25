× Camping in Rainy Weather in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — It’s been a rain-filled vacation for Pam Hickman from Ontario and Maria Becke from Virginia.

The two have been camping at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township for the past five days.

“Yeah, I think the hardest part is that we can’t hike enough and do the things we wanted to do,” said Becke.

“I’ve been in the trailer more than I’d like. I mean it’s a nice trailer but I like to be outdoors, I’m an outdoor person,” said Hickman.

And to make matters worse, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources closed the beach at the state park to swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Becke says with no beach and all rain, it’s been tough few days.

“I wanted to go swimming in the hot weather and being stuck indoors. I like to do Yoga, outdoor Yoga and stretch outside but I just can’t do that in the rain,” said Becke.

Park Rangers say it’s usually pretty quiet during the week but the rain certainly isn’t helping. Some people who are here camping say they aren’t surprised people decided to stay home.

These folks from Philadelphia say although they are soaked, they aren’t letting rain get in the way of their vacation.

“I booked this trip a month ago, like I said, I’m a big fan of the State Park system so “weather” or not, pun intended, I’m coming,” said Phil Sutton, Philadelphia.

Park rangers and campers hope for drier weather by the weekend.