Business Offers Parking Lot for Campers, Boats, and RVs After Families Forced to Leave Campsites Due to Flooding Threats

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- In Snyder County, the rising Susquehanna River is forcing families out of their campsites and onto higher ground.

One business in Shamokin Dam is offering its parking lot for those families to leave their campers.

The parking lot of a former Kmart at the split of Routes 11 and 15 is now a holding place for campers and boats after families camping along the Susquehanna River were driven out due to river levels rising after days of heavy rain.

“They said there was a mandatory evacuation. They actually evacuated the front river lots first because their decks are already under the water,” said Mindy Sheaffer from Juniata County.

“We got told that the water levels were going up above flood stage, so what that means when it goes up above flood stage, we need to be out,” said Nikki Kisella from Herndon.

The owner of Northwoods Nissan in Shamokin Dam, Tim Slike, bought the lot with the intent of putting a dealership there. As a convenience to those displaced from nearby campsites, including Fantasy Island and the Sunbury Airport Campground, Slike is offering families to store their campers and boats there until they can return.

“I've been at it since 8 o'clock this morning and probably we moved four or five campers and boats, trailers, and everything else,” said Austin Wolfgang from Herndon.

The owner of the lot says those wanting to leave campers or boats there should just call his dealership with the make, model, and license plate number of the unit as well as a phone number where they can be reached.

“They gave us another place and it was full, so apparently this is the place to be right now, so here we are,” said Sheaffer.

Many of these families are seasonal campers, staying from April through October.

They appreciate having a close place to hold their campers, instead of driving it all home and driving it back out when the river levels recede.

“The guy, Tim from Nissan, he's awesome,” said Kisella. “He told us we could all bring our campers here so we do not have to tow everything back home. He said we could leave boats here, campers here, everything here.”

Slike says he's an avid camper and that's what prompted him to offer his lot.