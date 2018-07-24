Truck Hauling Berries Catches Fire, Slows Traffic
HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck fire tied up highway traffic Tuesday morning in Columbia County.
It happened around 10 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound near the Buckhorn exit (232).
The rig hauling berries caught fire and blocked traffic for about an hour.
There is no word what caused the truck fire.
All lanes of I-80 an open again.
41.009186 -76.512469
