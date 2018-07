Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- A rescue during flooding in Schuylkill County was caught on camera Monday.

Some Army Reserve troops helped get a woman and her four dogs out of a home surrounded by water. The soldiers also retrieved lifesaving medicine for the woman's husband.

The troops from Mississippi were on their way back from a training exercise in eastern Pennsylvania. One of the soldiers told a resident, "we couldn't pass by and not help."