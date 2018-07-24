Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll go bass fishing on the Susquehanna River with Al's Susquehanna Guide Service. Plus, we'll revisit the opening day of the trout season at Promised Land State Park and we'll have Pennsylvania People and Places. Catch all the action Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Bass Fishing with Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service
-
Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service
-
Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service #2
-
Fishing with the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner
-
Saying Goodbye to a True Conservationist
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2018
-
-
First Day of Bass Fishing
-
Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway 2018
-
Revolution Trolling Spoons Product Giveaway
-
Pennsylvania People and Places
-
Finding Private Bolles: Unclaimed Purple Heart
-
-
Strummin’ in Susquehanna County, Library to Start Loaning Out Guitars
-
Water Conservation Restrictions Lifted
-
Mentored Youth Trout Day & Pennsylvania People and Places