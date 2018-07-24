School Closings And Delays

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Bass Fishing with Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service

Posted 10:21 am, July 24, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll go bass fishing on the Susquehanna River with Al's Susquehanna Guide Service.  Plus, we'll revisit the opening day of the trout season at Promised Land State Park and we'll have Pennsylvania People and Places.  Catch all the action Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

