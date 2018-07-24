Teacher Sentenced for Assaulting Students

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former teacher was sentenced Tuesday for sexually assaulting nearly a dozen students.

Richard Humphrey was sentenced to 11 to 33 months in jail.

Humphrey was an automotive teacher at the Lackawanna County Career Technology Center.

He pleaded guilty in January to indecent assault charges for molesting 11 students at the school in Lackawanna County.

