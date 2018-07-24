× Rain Washes Out Roads in Central Pennsylvania

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — As the rain continued to fall, road closure signs continued to pop up around central Pennsylvania, making life difficult for drivers.

On Brush Valley Road near Sunbury, water roared down a creek knocking out a bridge.

In nearby Upper Augusta Township, flooding closed Mile Post Road.

As we continued our drive around Sunbury, we found several people rushing to escape Stiely’s Campground as water levels in the Susquehanna River continued to rise.

“what I’m worried about is if it comes over that bank at 22 feet and at 20 feet, the road is under water that way and the road is under water that way, so you have to get out or you’re not getting out,” said Terry Laforme of Trevorton. “I don’t want that to end up in Harrisburg.”

“We packed everything up and made two trips home. Now we’re going back and getting the camper,” said Doris Holt of Shamokin.

In Snyder County, part of Penn’s Drive near Selinsgrove was washed away.

Penn’s Drive in Monroe Township, Snyder County near Selingsgrove is completely washed away from flooding @WNEP @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/rXohMnXbFk — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) July 24, 2018

“Very crazy, it’s just unbelievable. I never thought that this would occur,” said Andrea Brininger. “To me personally, it’s extremely important because my children live just down the road and this is the way to go to get them.”

Over the next few days, more rain is in the forecast for central Pennsylvania.

