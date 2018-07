× Part of Highway Closed After Tractor Trailer Jackknifes in Union County

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Interstate 80 west is down to one lane after a crash in Union County.

A tractor trailer jackknifed around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Watsontown.

Hazmat crews have to clean up some spilled diesel fuel.

Officials haven’t said when all lanes of I-80 will reopen in Union County.