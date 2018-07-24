Lawn Tools Stolen from Shed at Chestnuthill Township Park

Check River, Stream Levels Near You

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Chestnuthill Park near Brodheadsville is always busy with people during the summer months.

Jennifer Bentley from Saylorsburg often brings her kids to play here.

“Oh, I think it’s great. It’s a really nice park. It’s shaded, and a lot of parks aren’t shaded and this one is shaded,” said Jennifer Bentley, Saylorsburg.

Back in the shaded part of the park sits a shed that belongs to Chestnuthill Township.

Officials say $1,200 worth of lawn tools were stolen from inside this shed earlier this month, including a leaf blower, a gas trimmer, and a hedge trimmer.

“I think that’s terrible. I hope they catch them and give them a stiff penalty. It’s going to cost them a lot of money to replace and that’s not fair,” said Karoline Kormann, Eldred Township.

People we spoke to say it’s a shame someone stole from a park and equipment that is used to keep this place beautiful.

“It’s awful and so sad that people need to do that and they should just respect the fact that we have an awesome park and they are ruining it taking equipment that keeps it nice, it’s not good,” said Bentley.

“It’s kind of sad to hear that someone would come to our park and take things that don’t belong to them because we need that obviously to keep the grounds mowed so that the children and people who use the park can use the park without the weeds growing up and everything,” said Kim Tuin, Camp Director.

Township officials say they have since replaced the stolen equipment and are looking to put security cameras in better locations throughout the park to prevent any more incidents.

