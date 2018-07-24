× Go Joe 21: Day 2 Liveblog

Day 2 of Go Joe 21 kicked off Tuesday morning in Ludlow, Massachusetts, just outside of Springfield.

Meteorologist Joe Snedeker is peddling to Waterbury, Connecticut on Tuesday.

Go Joe 21 raises money for kids and adults with disabilities helped by St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton.

This week, Joe expects a lot of wet weather, but that won’t stop him from making his to the St. Joseph’s Telethon at Marywood Universtiy this Friday.

Newswatch 16 will have coverage of Go Joe 21 all week long.

