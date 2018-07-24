× Drive-In Hosts Christmas in July Event to Benefit Lackawanna Historical Society

Who says Christmas has to come but once a year?

A summertime hot spot for drive-in movies in Lackawanna County is gearing up for an event that’s sure to put you into the holiday spirit.

The Circle Drive-In in Dickson City is hosting “Christmas In July” on Wednesday, July 25.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Tuesday morning.

The event features a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Although the movie starts at dusk, there will be a holiday market set up starting at 6 p.m. at the drive-in at 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City.

The money raised from the holiday marketplace and the $7.00 movie admission benefits the Lackawanna Historical Society in Scranton.

Funds help keep the nonprofit afloat throughout the year.

If you can’t make Wednesday’s event, there will be another special drive-in movie held in August to help the historical society as well. Click here for the information.