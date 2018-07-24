× Dealing with Wet Weather at Troy Fair

TROY, Pa. — The rides are running now, but that wasn’t the case earlier in the day at the troy fairgrounds in Bradford County. The fairgrounds sit along Sugar Creek and earlier in the day, the creek overflowed.

Nearly half of the rides had to be taken down.

Many of the people attending the 143rd Troy Fair made sure to bring an umbrella or a poncho. Because of the rain, it was not as busy as it usually is.

Sugar Creek runs along the Troy Fairgrounds and the water is rising.

“If there is a danger level, we would definitely evacuate people. We aren’t at that level now,” said fair manager Jon Jenkins.

Workers tell Newswatch 16 in the middle of the night, this whole area was underwater. The water has since receded, but they don’t want to take any more chances.

“I think that’s a bummer for the kids, it doesn’t matter to me. The kids are going to be disappointed if they don’t get to ride a couple,” said John Butts.

“We almost didn’t come today because it was raining. Then we decided, well, we promised them we would come, so we’re here,” Sharon Butts added.

“Rides get slippery and everything. We wouldn’t want to have any accidents, or anyone get hurt. It’s OK we’ve got plenty to do here,” said Linda Sikos.

There are plenty of other things to do at the Troy Fair. Checking out the fair food is one thing.

Another is checking out the animals. 4-H judging continues all week and it is under cover.

“We know we can’t control the weather, so we all try to smile the best we can and move on,” Jenkins said.

The tractor pulls were canceled Monday and Tuesday due to the weather. The fair is working to refund people for this. Fair officials are monitoring the weather closely and will make decisions as they need to. The Troy Fair wraps up on Saturday.