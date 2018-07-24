Cats, Dead and Alive, Discovered Inside Schuylkill County Property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- More than a dozen cats were found in a home in Schuylkill County, and officials say the property owner may be facing citations.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 at least one cat was found dead inside the triple-block home along Kimber Street in New Philadelphia.

Officials discovered the animals after neighbors complained of a strong odor.

The smell inside was so bad. Officials say they needed to borrow air tanks from the fire department when they went in.

"When we went in there, there was multiple cats in there--at least 17 from what we understand--one dead, one at least, deplorable conditions, fleas all over. We were infested with fleas when we came out," explained Sgt. Denna Krammes, New Philadelphia Police Department.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the property owner is from Pottsville, and she's cooperating with authorities. The SPCA is also involved.

Workers could start removing the cats as early as Wednesday.