Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Cats, Dead and Alive, Discovered Inside Schuylkill County Property

Posted 11:40 pm, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:39PM, July 24, 2018

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- More than a dozen cats were found in a home in Schuylkill County, and officials say the property owner may be facing citations.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 at least one cat was found dead inside the triple-block home along Kimber Street in New Philadelphia.

Officials discovered the animals after neighbors complained of a strong odor.

The smell inside was so bad. Officials say they needed to borrow air tanks from the fire department when they went in.

"When we went in there, there was multiple cats in there--at least 17 from what we understand--one dead, one at least, deplorable conditions, fleas all over. We were infested with fleas when we came out," explained Sgt. Denna Krammes, New Philadelphia Police Department.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the property owner is from Pottsville, and she's cooperating with authorities. The SPCA is also involved.

Workers could start removing the cats as early as Wednesday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s