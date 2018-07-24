After Meeting Taylor Swift, Lexi Caviston Appears on ‘The View;’ Gets Another Surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A young woman from Scranton who met her idol, Taylor Swift, earlier this month was a guest on Tuesday's episode of "The View" on ABC.

Back in December, Lexi Caviston, 21, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer.

Her best friend got her tickets to Swift's concert in Philadelphia then launched a Twitter campaign to set up a meet and greet.

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain saw the tweet and pulled some strings to make Lexi's dream come true. Her father, US Senator John McCain of Arizona, is battling the same cancer.

"It was life-changing. I literally sobbed the entire time. When the lights went down for the whole 'Are you ready for it,' I just looked around and was standing there like fanning myself. It was amazing," Caviston said.

"The View" hosts had another treat in store for Lexi. They surprised her with tickets and backstage passes to the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton."