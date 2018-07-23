× Workers, Volunteers Sprucing Up Dessin Animal Shelter

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An animal shelter in Wayne County is closed for the week so that the place can get a much-needed overhaul. It’s being done not just by employees but volunteers who want to help make the shelter nice for the animals that call it home.

The pups are spending time in the outside kennels at the Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale while the inside kennels undergo a makeover.

“A portion of the doors are falling off in there, and with the dogs, it’s wear and tear, also in the parking lot, (it) started getting ripped up a bit, just needed a clean slate a little bit,” said Caitlyn Robbins.

Robbins showed us around the shelter which depends on donations and adoption fees. She’s been busy with everyday cleaning and now, added projects to spiff up the place.

“We have a variety of things to do. If you’re into walking dogs, you can walk dogs.”

Employees and volunteers at Dessin Animal Shelter have embarked on a week-long cleaning project including paint jobs and upgrades to the kennels. They hope to reopen by Saturday so they can get some animals adopted.

“I thought maybe since I had the day off Monday and I’d come down a couple hours and it would help,” Danielle Furello said.

Furello is pitching in painting a cat room at the shelter.

In fact, businesses in the area have also done their part making walking paths in this play area that will eventually be paved, all to help the shelter look and operate the way it should.

“The alternative is not good. Good time to volunteer your time, better for the community better for the animals, it’s a win-win.”

The Dessin Animal Shelter will accept any volunteer help it can get, not just this week but also beyond this week and year round. It’s expected to reopen by the weekend.