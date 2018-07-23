Vice President Pence Coming to PA to Campaign for Lou Barletta

Posted 5:19 am, July 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:18AM, July 23, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to come to Philadelphia on Monday to campaign for Republican Senate Candidate Lou Barletta.

The vice president is no stranger to the campaign trail as we head toward the midterm election.

He was in Georgia and Tennessee over the weekend to look for votes for Republican candidates.

In Tennessee, at a rally pushing the president's tax cut plans, Pence said the Trump administration is off to a good start.

"It's been a year-and-a-half of action, a year-and-a-half of results, it's been a year-and-a-half of promises made and promises kept," explained Pence.

There are two stops on the vice president's schedule in Philadelphia on Monday. A

There is a rally pushing tax cuts at 1:45 p.m. and the fundraiser for Barletta is at 5 p.m. Protestors say they will be at both Pence appearances.

Reminder, there are only 106 days until the November general election.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Penn Deutsch

    If Lou Barletta (not a Pennsylvanian) was serious about immigration he’d have nothing to do with the Israeli 1st’er/Zionist/ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) war monger Mike Pence of Donald Drumpf. Who’s behind the mass immigration of 3rd World degenerates into all Western/White/European Nations? Google: “Rabbi Gutow on immigration”. Do you get it yet Goyim? Or are you seriously that stupid?

    Reply Report comment