Vice President Pence Coming to PA to Campaign for Lou Barletta

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to come to Philadelphia on Monday to campaign for Republican Senate Candidate Lou Barletta.
The vice president is no stranger to the campaign trail as we head toward the midterm election.
He was in Georgia and Tennessee over the weekend to look for votes for Republican candidates.
In Tennessee, at a rally pushing the president's tax cut plans, Pence said the Trump administration is off to a good start.
"It's been a year-and-a-half of action, a year-and-a-half of results, it's been a year-and-a-half of promises made and promises kept," explained Pence.
There are two stops on the vice president's schedule in Philadelphia on Monday. A
There is a rally pushing tax cuts at 1:45 p.m. and the fundraiser for Barletta is at 5 p.m. Protestors say they will be at both Pence appearances.
Reminder, there are only 106 days until the November general election.
2 comments
J (@ds18301)
Another $10 million or so of taxpayer money down the toilet….make Barletta pay the costs for his ego/stir up the hate fest.
Penn Deutsch
If Lou Barletta (not a Pennsylvanian) was serious about immigration he’d have nothing to do with the Israeli 1st’er/Zionist/ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) war monger Mike Pence of Donald Drumpf. Who’s behind the mass immigration of 3rd World degenerates into all Western/White/European Nations? Google: “Rabbi Gutow on immigration”. Do you get it yet Goyim? Or are you seriously that stupid?