Vice President Pence Coming to PA to Campaign for Lou Barletta

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to come to Philadelphia on Monday to campaign for Republican Senate Candidate Lou Barletta.

The vice president is no stranger to the campaign trail as we head toward the midterm election.

He was in Georgia and Tennessee over the weekend to look for votes for Republican candidates.

In Tennessee, at a rally pushing the president's tax cut plans, Pence said the Trump administration is off to a good start.

"It's been a year-and-a-half of action, a year-and-a-half of results, it's been a year-and-a-half of promises made and promises kept," explained Pence.

There are two stops on the vice president's schedule in Philadelphia on Monday. A

There is a rally pushing tax cuts at 1:45 p.m. and the fundraiser for Barletta is at 5 p.m. Protestors say they will be at both Pence appearances.

Reminder, there are only 106 days until the November general election.