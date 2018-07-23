× St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2018

St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon LIVE on WNEP!

Friday, July 27th 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturday, July 28th 8:00pm – 11:00pm

WNEP-TV is proud to present the St. Joseph’s Festival Telethon 2018. Hosted by Don Jacobs, Mindi Ramsey, and Jon Meyer from the St. Joseph’s Center Festival on the campus of Marywood University. Jackie Lewandoski, Mike Stevens, and Kurt Aaron will provide Festival fun!

The telethon will feature some of the great kids and young adults who are served by the Center and its many programs: from center residents to adult programs. See how a Day Care for medically fragile children is looking to expand, AND, meet a young man who is able to live on his own, thanks to the support of St. Joseph’s Center!

See how your support has helped those who cannot help themselves. Learn what still needs to be done, and be a part of the community of caring.

Joe Snedeker also ends his Go Joe 21 Bike Ride at the Festival Telethon on Friday night. Be there in person or watch his arrival live on WNEP!

There are many ways you can support the fine work at St. Joe’s:

*Join us live Friday (7/27) from 7:00pm to 10:00pm on WNEP-TV; or, Saturday (7/28) from 8:00pm – 11:00pm on WNEP-TV. Call in and make a pledge.

*Make a Go Joe Donation online

*Make a Festival Telethon Donation online

See you at Festival Telethon 2018!!!

PROGRAMMING NOTES:

Watch your Friday Night Shows at these times: