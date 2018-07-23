Some Ritz Cracker Products Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

Check your cabinets before grabbing that snack. Some Ritz crackers are being recalled because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall includes Ritz Bitz, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches, and several others.

The company that makes the whey powder in those crackers put out a recall.

The voluntary recall is a precaution, as no complaints of illness have been reported, according to Mondelēz Global LLC, the company that makes the crackers.

The products are available nationwide.

If you have the crackers, throw them out.