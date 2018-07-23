× Seven Ducklings Rescued from Storm Drain at ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Seven ducklings were rescued from a storm drain on the campus of East Stroudsburg University last week and the operation was caught on video.

Campus officials believe a mother duck forced her babies into the drain to protect them from a hawk lurking nearby.

Video taken by the chief of police at East Stroudsburg University shows the campus facilities foreman rescuing seven ducklings from a storm drain near the library.

“We had to lift up the grate and I climbed down while the mother duck was waiting. We went down and fished them out one by one,” said facilities foreman Bruce Vandermark.

ESU Police Chief William Parrish says he noticed the mother duck was acting strange and decided to check it out.

“She was carrying on to beat the band and it really didn’t sink in. I walked by and said, ‘that’s unusual to hear that much quacking,’ and I came back up to investigate and that’s when I found the ducklings in the sewer,” said Chief Parrish.

Campus officials say it appears the mother duck led her young into the storm drain to protect them from a hawk that was nearby.

“They are pretty good swimmers and they go underwater for quite a ways and it’s not overly deep but it’s deep enough where they can get underwater and move around without finding them but they have to pop up, so soon as they popped up, I grabbed ahold of them and one by one I got them out safe and they are good to go,” Vandermark said.

Once all of the ducklings were rescued, the chief packed them into a box and brought them to the back of campus where there is a pond to reunite them with their mother.

“She wasn’t going to be caught so we just got her up there with the chicks and got them into the woods and they took off happier in their little caravan as they marched into the woods,” said the chief.

Campus officials say they will keep an eye on the hawk and the ducks to prevent any further surprise rescues.