Rain Forces Campers to Evacuate

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — J & D Campground near Catawissa is a popular place in the summer, but folks cleared out Monday afternoon.

“They did come around and tell everyone to evacuate, so that’s why everything is gone,” said Mike Sinopoli of Kulpmont.

Roaring Creek borders the campground, and the waters are muddy and moving fast, flooding some spots and forcing campers to leave.

“Of course you don’t have no insurance on any of this but the trailer, but all the extra stuff, like the wood and all, we’re gonna lose everything, but we’re getting what we can. We got most of it,” said Sinopoli.

Dozens of RVs were hauled to higher ground at nearby Southern Columbia High School.

“We were planning on a great week with family and friends, and now we have to get out. It’s OK because we’ve been here before, and we’ll make the most of our week anyway,” said Robin Nolan of Honesdale.

Nearby Knoebels Amusement Resort closed because of pouring rain and flooding.

“We saw the park was closed, and we were a little bummed. Family and friends wanted to go and ride the rides and have fun,” said Tim McClure of South Canaan Township.

“I was pretty upset because my cousins were supposed to come down,” said Madelyn McClure, 9, of South Canaan Township.

Although they are disappointed, the campers said leaving is the right decision.

“We just wanted to make sure we got out of here as safe as possible and loaded up and make sure. It’s not easy to get these things easy to go. They made the right choice. There’s no reason to put anyone in jeopardy. They made the right decision. We certainly will be back,” said Chrissy McClure of South Canaan Township.