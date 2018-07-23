× Police Officer Accused Of Coverup

DURYEA, Pa. — A Duryea police sergeant is in trouble with the law. He allegedly tried to cover up a crash his wife was involved in while she was on a suspended license.

According to court papers, Duryea Police Sgt. Michael Rosemellia lied to officers in Old Forge and lied to his insurance company

But his wife denies all of it.

Michael Rosemellia was sworn in as a sergeant with the Duryea Police Department in October. His wife Michele stood by his side.

Rosemellia now faces charges of insurance fraud and official oppression.

Police in Old Forge say Rosemellia tried to cover up a wreck his wife Michele was in back in May. Old Forge police say she was driving with a suspended license.

She called her husband who was off duty to come to the scene. But in an exclusive interview with Newswatch 16, Michele Rosemellia insisted there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

“My husband is innocent. He is a good man and he has a very good, very good record of being a very good police officer,” Michele Rosemellia said.

According to court papers, Rosemellia showed up to the two-car crash on South Main Street in Old Forge minutes after it happened. He showed the other driver his Duryea police badge and told him he’d take care of it all.

“He did not show any police badge. My husband, anybody who knows him, knows him better than that,” Michele Rosemellia said.

Michele Rosemellia says she was not driving on a suspended license. She says the charges are retaliation against her and her family because she reported inappropriate behavior at a senior living facility in Old Forge where she works.

“I thought I did my job as a professional by reporting what I didn’t agree with, by reporting certain things that deal with patient care.”

Duryea Police Sgt. Michael Rosemellia has been suspended with pay.

Old Forge police say their investigation is continuing.