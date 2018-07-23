× Pine Grove Residents in Shelter after Flash Flooding

PINE GROVE, Pa. — Areas in the southern portion of Schuylkill County are dealing with flooding after a round of storms throughout the day.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in many sections of the community.

Earlier Monday morning, several people had to be rescued from their homes.

Newswatch 16 spoke to some of them while they were at a shelter set up by the American Red Cross.

“There were flash flood alerts, so he went to move some of the cars and at that time the water was about to his ankle. Probably in the next two hours, it was about waist deep,” said Pine Grove resident Amanda Yocum.

The Yocum family had to be rescued from their home in the borough.

“We were taken out of our house by canoe to a truck, down the street, to another truck, to the fire station, then on to another truck down to here through the water,” Yocum said.

This is the second time the family’s home has been flooded this summer. The first time was last month.

“I’d say we’d average of one a year, but now we’ve had two in a month. That’s pretty tough to deal with,” John Yocum said.

Now they’re at a shelter set up by the Red Cross. The family is worried about the belongings inside their home.

“I think mostly just getting back to our house, getting back to the car that’s not going to be flood-damaged out of the water before another round hits,” Amanda said.

Emergency management workers say the shelter had about 20 people in it overnight.

“It’s the highest ground and the safest place. With the conveniences, the best we can do would be here at the Pine Grove High School,” said Pat Daley, Red Cross disaster action team captain.

Schuylkill County emergency management, swift water rescue teams, and the Red Cross will keep the shelter open at the high school until the threat is over, especially since there is still more rain in the forecast.

“We’re very happy that we’re safe. We’re very lucky that the Red Cross got in here, got things opened up,” Amanda said.

Schuylkill County emergency management has not released how many people were affected by the flooding yet.

