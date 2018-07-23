× Outdoor Business Owners Deal with the Rain

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Workers at Chamberlain Canoes near Marshalls Creek usually monitor customers out on the water during the summer.

But with lots of rain in the forecast this week, employees are monitoring the Delaware River water levels.

“It’s Mother Nature. You can’t beat her, you can’t fight her so you might as well just explain to your guests as best as possible you know things they can do if they can’t go outside and if the weather does get nice, come on down and take a day in the water,” said Brad Sweeney, Chamberlain Canoes owners.

According to the National Weather Service river gauge, the Delaware is more than five feet deep right now. But later in the week, forecasts call for river levels of up to 12 feet.

Those numbers could suspend some outdoor activities.

“Thunder and lightning we will suspend operations until that threat has passed. If we see major storms coming in, we do inform our customers as best as possible and let them make the decision with a little bit of our influence,” said Sweeney.

Landscapers also have it tough when Mother Nature decides not to cooperate. Here at Strauser Nature’s Helpers, rainy days aren’t good for business.

“Well today has already been a little bit of a challenge, we had crews out but it started pouring pretty hard and we pulled them back in and now it stopped and we probably wish they were back out again. It’s already impacting us pretty hard on the first day of the week,” said Zechari Strauser, Strauser Nature’s Helpers.

Zechari Strauser says though the rain doesn’t hurt the equipment, there are other factors they need to take into account.

“Normally it’s just property damage, tire tare on the turf or damaging the property in some way and then, of course, the second is thunder and lightning and the safety side,” said Strauser.

Both business owners say the only thing they can do is watch the weather and hope for some dry days along the way.