In Your Neighborhood

9th Annual Rockers Roll

The 9th Annual Rockers Roll is July 27 and July 28 in Luzerne County. Rockers Roll is an annual event that celebrates café racers, customs, classics and the people who build and ride them. The meet and greet will be at Litzy’s Lounge Friday at 7 p.m. Meet there again Saturday at 10 a.m. for a relaxed, scenic ride through the mountains. All donations benefit the American Diabetes Association.

91st Annual Orangeville Fire Company Carnival

The 91st Annual Orangeville Fire Company Carnival is going on now through Saturday, July 28 in Columbia County. Come on out for free nightly entertainment. On Saturday, July 28, enjoy a chicken bar-b-que. Books will be available all week for purchase at the library stand, which supports the local library. A variety of food is offered and there are a number of rides for kids of all ages.