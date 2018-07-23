Good Morning PA – St. Josephs Center Summer Festival

Posted 8:39 am, July 23, 2018, by

St. Josephs Center in Scranton is holding its annual Summer Festival on July 27th-29th, 2018 on Marywood University's Campus. All proceeds benefit St. Josephs. You can also donate through WNEP's Go Joe Telethon on July 27th.

