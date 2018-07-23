Go Joe 21: Day 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Go Joe 21 kicked off Monday morning in Quincy, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston.

Meteorologist Joe Snedeker is peddling in the rain as he makes his way to Springfield, Massachusetts Monday evening.

Joe and his entourage arrived in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Go Joe 21 raises money for kids and adults with disabilities helped by St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

This week, Joe expects a lot of wet weather, but that won't stop him from making his to the St. Joseph's Telethon at Marywood Universtiy this Friday.

#GoJoe21 starts soon and we’ve already met viewers from some of the different counties we cover.

So far:

Bradford County ✅

Monroe County ✅

Northumberland County ✅ If you see Joe make sure you say Hello! To donate: https://t.co/JcikosjW3h @WNEP pic.twitter.com/P6geQQ4HGJ — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) July 23, 2018

If you would like to donate to Go Joe 21 online, click here.

Don't forget: share your Go Joe 21 photos and videos with us using #GoJoe21 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Newswatch 16 will have coverage of Go Joe 21 all week long.

Good morning!!!

Day 1 of #GoJoe21 !!!!

Joe is already making friends with people in Quincy which is about 20 minutes from Boston.

On the right is the original @dunkindonuts!! 🍩 🍩 🍩

To donate: https://t.co/JcikosjW3h @WNEP pic.twitter.com/zRJLqwMPyB — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) July 23, 2018