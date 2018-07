Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A natural gas leak forced some people out of their homes in Monroe County.

The leak was discovered Monday morning along Braeside Avenue near Center Street in East Stroudsburg.

A section of that road was closed, and a few homeowners were told to leave while crews fixed the problem.

PPL and Met-Ed customers in that area also lost power for several hours because of the gas leak.