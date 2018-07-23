× Future Of 2011 Flood Victims in Wyoming County Remains Uncertain

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — The flood of 2011 flowed through several parts of our area, including Wyoming County. All these years later, people are still being affected.

Seven years after the “unforgettable flood,” people in Meshoppen, whose homes are in flood zones tell Newswatch they’re being forced out and they don’t know where they’re going to live next.

The images from September 2011 are startling. All across our area, homes, businesses and roads were under water, ravaged by what was coined “the unforgettable flood.”

Parts of Meshoppen in Wyoming County were hit hard. It was a time residents will never forget.

“Oh, it was very scary. Everybody was outside, looking and wondering where our next move will be and where we were going to go after that,” Vickie Robinson recalled.

Robinson lived in this same house seven years ago, when the floods damaged her home on Allen Street. And now, after the Meshoppen borough council unanimously approved the Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery buyout project, she has to find a new place to live. Since her home is in a flood zone, it could be demolished by the end of the year.

“I feel as though I shouldn’t be kicked out and I shouldn’t have to find a place because I was living here all this time. So, I shouldn’t have to go find a place and use money out of my pocket to find a place. I’m getting kicked out, I need help,” Robinson said.

Many residents on Church Street in Meshoppen have also been told that they have to relocate. They’re also frustrated because they don’t know where to go.

“Not knowing where I’m going to live or where I’m going is very frustrating.”

We reached out to the Wyoming County Housing Authority as well as borough council but did not hear back.