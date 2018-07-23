Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts Indicted on Fraud Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- More than four years after he resigned, the former clerk of courts in Schuylkill County has been indicted on fraud charges.

Stephen Lukach Jr., 68, of Nesquehoning is accused of taking thousands of dollars of taxpayer money from his office for personal use.

Prosecutors say he stole mail and forged bank records to conceal the thefts during an audit of the clerk's office in 2013-2014.

A federal grand jury indicted Lukach on 20 counts of mail and wire fraud and manufacturing records to obstruct an investigation.

Lukach was arrested Monday morning and pleaded not guilty in federal court in Scranton.

Lukach had been Schuylkill County's clerk of courts for 26 years before resigning in 2014.