Former Employee Charged with Thefts

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A former worker in Columbia County is charged with stealing money from washing machines in apartment buildings.

Forest Bennet, 23, of Bloomsburg, is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

The owners of the buildings said security camera video showed Bennet using some missing keys to open washing machines and taking money.

It happened on at least two occasions at two places in Bloomsburg in June and July.

Bennet turned himself in to Bloomsburg police and admitted he had, “maybe been taking money.”

