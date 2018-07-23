× Flash Flooding in Schuylkill County

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flash flooding overnight is causing problems in Schuylkill County.

Reports are coming in that people have to be rescued from their homes, and roads are closed in the Pine Grove and Tremont areas.

Photos from a viewer show the flooding near Lavelle.

You can see water covering the road, and the creek coming out of its banks.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Schuylkill County.

For the latest on the forecast, click here.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will have updates as soon as possible.