WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Lycoming County commissioners rolled up their sleeves on Monday and helped prepare about 100 meals from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Executive Chef Chip Rausch from Moon and Raven Public House helped out.

The meals were packed up and delivered to the summer camp at Firetree Place. The non-profit in Williamsport runs a summer camp and provides breakfast, lunch, and a snack to children.