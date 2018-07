Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police are investigating a stabbing at a laundromat in Scranton Sunday morning.

According to police, Jose Santos, 61, says he was stabbed by a man and woman at Speed Wash Laundry on Pittston Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Santos was stabbed in the stomach and has three other cuts, police said.

There is no word on a motive or if police have any suspects.