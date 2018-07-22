Pottsville Welcomes Home Soap Box Derby Champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A boy from Schuylkill County got the recognition he deserved on Sunday.

A parade complete with firetrucks was held in Pottsville in honor of eighth grader Bradeyn Ditzler of nearby Port Carbon.

Bradeyn won the world championship in his division in Ohio at the All American Soap Box Derby and won all his races.

He ended up in Akron, Ohio after winning Pottsville's Soap Box Derby back in May.

"Once you cross the finish line, you don't think that you won right away. You try to keep it to yourself, and once they say it, you start to freak out. I cried when I found out that I won," Bradeyn said.

Bradeyn's winning derby car has been in his family for years and will now take its rightful place in the Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame museum in Akron, Ohio.