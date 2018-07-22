Motorcycle Ride for Veterans in Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People hit the open road in part of the Poconos on Sunday for the first Ride for Veterans event.

The motorcycle ride kicked off at the VFW Post 2540 along Fawn Road near East Stroudsburg around noon and made its way on an 80-mile course through the Poconos before returning to the VFW for some food and fun.

The ride benefits the Veterans Relief Fund, which helps veterans who need temporary financial help.

"We need to help out our veterans, and this is the purpose of this ride today. It's to raise as much money as we can to support and help them out," said organizer Linda Feldmann.

Organizers hope to make the Ride for Veterans fundraiser an annual event.