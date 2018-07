Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIAR CREEK, Pa. -- It's time to play ball for Little League teams in Columbia County.

Ber Vaughn Park near Berwick is hosting the state championships this week.

There are teams from Clinton and Luzerne counties in the hunt for the chance to go on to play for the regional title in Connecticut.

Teams kicked off the tournament Sunday and will play through next Saturday for a chance to play in the Little League World Series next month in South Williamsport.