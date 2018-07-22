Friends and Family Celebrate Business Owner’s 97th Birthday

Posted 6:39 pm, July 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:48PM, July 22, 2018

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Friends and family came together to celebrate with a man beloved by the community and to grant him a wish.

Local business owner John Parys of Laceyville celebrated his 97th birthday Sunday. People ate cake and celebrated the day with Parys at his farm shop, Parys Farm Equipment, near Laceyville.

A friend of John's reached out to Newswatch 16 after he confided in her that his dream was to be on the news when he turns 100, but we figured why wait?

From all of us at Newswatch 16, we'd like to wish John a very happy birthday.

