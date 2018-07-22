Fourth Annual Protect and Defend 5K Held in Memory of Fallen Police Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People took to the streets in the Electric City Sunday to honor the life of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

The fourth annual Protect and Defend 5K kicked off at Courthouse Square and looped through Scranton's downtown.

The annual event honors Scranton Police Officer John Wilding, who died in the line of duty back in 2015.

Wilding graduated from the police academy a year before his death.

"It makes me feel like they're there to make sure that he's still remembered. I think he would be really happy," said Lola Wilding, Officer Wilding's daughter.

Money raised at the event will go to Wilding's Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports cadets at the police academy in Scranton.