Elderly Driver Dies Following Crash in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

State police say Howard Russell, 94, of Auburn, was driving along Route 183 near Schuylkill Haven around noon when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Jeep.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Russell later died from his injuries.

There is no word on the other driver’s condition.