Church Dedicates New Splash Pad

Posted 10:47 pm, July 22, 2018

BLAKELY, Pa. -- Before the clouds came rolling in, some kids took advantage of the day to do a little splashing around.

The Peckville Assembly of God opened up its new splash pad in Blakely Sunday afternoon as part of a celebration of 10 years at its current location.

Kids there seemed happy with the new addition.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, and I can't wait to go in the water because water activities are my favorite activities," said Nyla Springer of Scranton.

The splash pad was dedicated with the name "Fountains of Life."

