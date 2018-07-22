Car Slams into Boscov’s in Scranton; Driver in Custody

Posted 12:14 pm, July 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:24PM, July 22, 2018

Scranton -- Police in Scranton took a man into custody Saturday morning after he slammed into a planter, and then crashed through the doors of Boscov's in the Marketplace at Steamtown.  The wreck happened along Lackawanna Avenue around 5am.

The driver was not hurt, but was handcuffed and taken away by officers.  Police in Scranton did not say what charges would be filed against the driver.

Part of the entrance to Boscov's where the crash occurred is blocked off, but the store in Scranton is open for business.

 

 

