A man who conned people out of money has died.

Scott Binsack was in the news a decade ago when he was in trouble with the law for conning people in the Poconos and Clarks Summit areas. He then violated his probation and went on the run, even uploaded videos to YouTube ranting about his attempted scheme in Shamokin.

He was caught in upstate New York in 2013.

According to Binsack's daughter, he died of heart problems in Las Vegas. He was 48 years old.