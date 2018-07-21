Schuylkill County Boy is Soap Box Derby World Champion

Posted 11:02 pm, July 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00PM, July 21, 2018

PORT CARBON, Pa. -- A young boy from Schuylkill County is a world champion.

Port Carbon's Bradeyn Ditzler won the championship at the All American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio on Saturday.

Bradeyn is going into eighth grade at Pottsville Area Middle School.

He went to Akron on Sunday after winning the Pottsville area Soap Box Derby back in May.

Bradeyn won four heats on Saturday including a time of under just under 30 seconds in the final race to win the championship in his division.

