Rain Doesn’t Keep People from Danville Heritage Festival

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People dealt with some rain at an annual summertime festival in Montour County.

Umbrellas were in hand at the Danville Heritage Festival at Hess Field in Mahoning Township on Saturday.

This is the 20th year of the festival that helps remind people of Danville's rich heritage, much of which was on display in the living history portion of the event.

"When people were here looking at my things, they didn't know what a blacksmith did. They didn't know what they made, but they were able to walk away understanding how difficult it was to manufacture this way," said Doug Firestone.

The Heritage Festival runs through Sunday.