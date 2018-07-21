New Pizza Shop Donates to Go Joe 21

Posted 7:25 pm, July 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:04PM, July 21, 2018

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A pizza place in Lackawanna County is celebrating its opening weekend.

Cazpo's Pizza on South Main Street in Archbald officially opened Friday.

The place continued the festivities on Saturday, handing out free lunches to kids. The meals included a slice of pizza, a cookie, and a bottle of water.

Proceeds are being donated to Go Joe 21.

Every year, WNEP meteorologist Joe Snedeker pedals his bicycle on a week-long ride to raise money for kids and adults with disabilities at St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

Joe kicks off his 21st ride for charity in the Boston area Monday.

His route heads through Connecticut, down to New York City, across New Jersey, and into Pennsylvania. The ride ends at the St. Joseph's Festival held at Marywood University Friday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s