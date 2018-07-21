New Pizza Shop Donates to Go Joe 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A pizza place in Lackawanna County is celebrating its opening weekend.

Cazpo's Pizza on South Main Street in Archbald officially opened Friday.

The place continued the festivities on Saturday, handing out free lunches to kids. The meals included a slice of pizza, a cookie, and a bottle of water.

Proceeds are being donated to Go Joe 21.

Every year, WNEP meteorologist Joe Snedeker pedals his bicycle on a week-long ride to raise money for kids and adults with disabilities at St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

Joe kicks off his 21st ride for charity in the Boston area Monday.

His route heads through Connecticut, down to New York City, across New Jersey, and into Pennsylvania. The ride ends at the St. Joseph's Festival held at Marywood University Friday night.